NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard Announcement
Damian Lillard had his second season with the Milwaukee Bucks cut short when he suffered a season-ending injury in the NBA playoffs.
The future Hall of Famer could end up missing most (or all) of next season.
Via Bucks.com (April 28): "Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard underwent an MRI today that revealed a torn left Achilles tendon. Lillard suffered the injury during the first period of last night’s game vs. Indiana."
On Monday, Lillard (and the Bucks) made an announcement about his recovery.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Dame making strides. 🙌
(via damianlillard/IG)"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@milzwoj: "My goat is already running"
@GiannisGoddess: "Dame is such a beast! Feel like this is only the beginning!"
@NateAndree: "This is actually nuts when you think about what he can do in a court and then is now like this working his way back 🙌"
@bucks_fam: "okay... his left leg clearly moves differently. he can't put weight on his heels.
Praying for him to recover fully, and not rushing back."
@2SpacelyXFam: "looking forward to the next chapter 🫡"
@James5538: "Technology advancement is incredible. 🙏🏾 For speedy recovery"
Lillard has spent two seasons in Milwaukee.
While there was a lot of hype about him teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team has been unable to get out of the first round.
The All-Star point guard finished this past season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.