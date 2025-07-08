NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard Announcement
Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards of all time.
The 34-year-old is coming off a season where he made his ninth NBA All-Star Game.
However, he got injured during the NBA playoffs.
On Monday, the Bucks officially announced that they had waived Lillard.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Lillard's deal will be stretched out over five years.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "A leader as resilient and clutch as they come. You gave your all for this team and this city.
Thank you, Dame."
Many fans reacted to the post from the Bucks.
@CheeseheadTroy: "As a bucks fan I do know for a fact we did him dirty"
@jonrubinwrites: "Might be the worst financial decision in the history of sports."
@CookieDaBest711: "Will always appreciate him for what he did for our team. I still remember the excitement from that trade notification years ago. I'll always remember Bucks Dame"
@Chill_Flag: "And the team handed him $113 million for the next five years... for absolutely nothing"
@coach_is_a_bot: "he wasnt supposed to go like this man💔💔"
Jake Weinbach: "The Damian Lillard era in Milwaukee has officially come to an end.
Dame Time with the Bucks will always be remembered as what could have been…"
@twin4life09: "There will never be another like him. I was a fan when he was in Portland and will continue to be a fan wherever he lands."
@floryygee: ""gave your all for this team and this city" and got waived ☠️"
The Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs in both seasons that Lillard was with the franchise.