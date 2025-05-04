Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard Announcement

The Bucks announced an update on Damian Lillard.

Ben Stinar

Mar 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after being injured against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after being injured against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard is coming off his second year playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the middle of their first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers, Lillard went down with a season-ending injury.

On Friday, the Bucks announced an update on Lillard.

Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Damian Lillard underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn left Achilles tendon.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, with consultation from Bucks orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Carole Vetter."

Many fans reacted to the news.

@blockxs: "Good, now bring in Cam Thomas"

@RickmanJ1: "speedy recovery dame!! can’t wait to see you back on the court!!"

@ShakBe94: "If Giannis decides to stay, I don’t think Dame will be out the entire 25/26 year.

I also don’t believe that Dame will come back “washed”

I have faith that he will come back to a star level player

During his absence I believe a lot of the younger role players will make a leap"

NBA
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

@SconnEtradition: "No idea if he ever plays another game for the Bucks but wishing Dame the very best and a speedy recovery! 💪"

@zxzzx20: "Praying for quick full recovery 🙏"

@NBABoards: "Good to hear. Here's to a speedy recovery"

Damian Lillard
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts with forward Kyle Kuzma (18) in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Lillard finished his 13th NBA season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.

Before losing to the Pacers in five games, the Bucks went 48-34 during the regular season (which had them as the fifth seed).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.