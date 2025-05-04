NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard Announcement
Damian Lillard is coming off his second year playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
During the middle of their first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers, Lillard went down with a season-ending injury.
On Friday, the Bucks announced an update on Lillard.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Damian Lillard underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn left Achilles tendon.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, with consultation from Bucks orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Carole Vetter."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@blockxs: "Good, now bring in Cam Thomas"
@RickmanJ1: "speedy recovery dame!! can’t wait to see you back on the court!!"
@ShakBe94: "If Giannis decides to stay, I don’t think Dame will be out the entire 25/26 year.
I also don’t believe that Dame will come back “washed”
I have faith that he will come back to a star level player
During his absence I believe a lot of the younger role players will make a leap"
@SconnEtradition: "No idea if he ever plays another game for the Bucks but wishing Dame the very best and a speedy recovery! 💪"
@zxzzx20: "Praying for quick full recovery 🙏"
@NBABoards: "Good to hear. Here's to a speedy recovery"
Lillard finished his 13th NBA season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Before losing to the Pacers in five games, the Bucks went 48-34 during the regular season (which had them as the fifth seed).