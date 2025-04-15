NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard News
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks will open up the 2025 NBA playoffs when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
However, they will remain without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard (blood clot) will miss the start of the NBA playoffs, sources tell ESPN. Bucks play Game 1 of the first round against the Pacers on Saturday. Lillard has been sidelined since March 18, and doctors continue to monitor progress for clearance."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@BucksLead: "We don’t need him until round 2 anyway 💪"
@_NinoBond: "We sacrifice everything for the 2021 championship. And I’ve finally came to peace with that."
@Jay_Vercetti: "he’ll be back for the 2nd round."
@sig_50: "I’d ≈anticipate if at all a playoff-return for a Damian Lillard it’d be *after* a 1st-Rd series against the Indiana Pacers should they advance:
Them leaving it open on a game-by-game type basis even is great news, but I’d think the opening round is more of a Giannis/Co series."
@ReichelRadio: "I don't know if the Bucks will win the series against the Pacers.......but Giannis might average 37 PPG 👀"
@minipoker2: "Can we just have one healthy postseason? Is that too much to ask?"
Lillard is in his second season playing for the Bucks.
He finished the regular season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.