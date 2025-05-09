NBA Fans React To Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards Announcement
On Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are playing Game 2 of their second-round playoff series at the Target Center.
During the first half, Anthony Edwards suffered an injury scare when he went to the locker room.
However, the Timberwolves announced that Edwards was available to return (he started the second half).
Via Timberwolves PR: "Edwards (Left Ankle Sprain) is AVAILABLE to return tonight."
Many fans reacted to the announcement.
@Dec33222: "He's gonna drop 40"
@StaciHeaton: "Of course he is. This kid. 😫🤣"
@mitchjk21: "His ankles need to be studied"
@Camden_Cash: "As I was saying, Anthony Edwards is supremely gifted. I’m conditioned to believe he’s unbreakable because he ALWAYS plays through s**t. Best ability is availability. 💯"
@Aychcooked: "This dude is actually an Iron Man bro wtf 😂"
@ChrisLongKSTP: "...and, he's apparently good to go.
Now, how much will/should Finch use him is TBD."
@Winnesota2623: "😭😭😭prayed for times like this"
Edwards has proven to be extremely durable through the first five years of his NBA career.
He has never played less than 72 games in a season.
Via Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage: "Ladies and Gentleman… I present to you… Anthony Edwards back on the court getting loose.
He is immortal"
Edwards has seven points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 2/8 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
Game 2 will be on Saturday night at the Chase Center in California.