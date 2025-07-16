NBA Fans React To Minnesota Timberwolves Julius Randle Announcement
Julius Randle was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves (via the New York Knicks) before the start of the 2024-25 season.
After helping the franchise reach the Western Conference finals, the Timberwolves have now announced that they have signed Randle to a contract extension.
Via Timberwolves PR: "The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has re-signed forward Julius Randle. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@JohnnyRayderx: "Now extend Donte"
@bodigglesL: "i’m okay w it"
@BlackHoleSun64: "Time to work💍"
@xScored1: "Trade him pls Asap"
@ARapoport84: "I’m a fan!"
@imonlymason: "anyone else just get goosebumps?"
@ManCaveSports_1: "Good signing. Randle had a hell of a second half and played very well in the first two rounds of the playoffs."
@BobbyBallglove: "Puts the “power” in power forward. Love his game."
@Reppin_Minny: "Learn how to pass the ball when getting doubled in the post"
Randle finished his first year in Minnesota with averages of 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of his deal earlier this summer.
Via Charania (on June 29): "BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle intends to sign a new three-year, $100 million deal to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season."
Randle has also spent time with the Knicks, Lakers and Pelicans over 11 years.