NBA Fans React To Montrezl Harrell News
Montrezl Harrell most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished that year with averages of 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 57 games (seven starts).
The former Louisville star missed the entire 2023-24 season due an injury.
On Tuesday, Olgun Uluc of ESPN Australia & NZ reported that Harrell will sign with a team in Australia.
Via ESPN Australia & NZ: "BREAKING: NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a deal with the Adelaide 36ers, sources told ESPN."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t Legion Hoops).
Via @EmbiidIsHere: "Went from the 76ers to the "36ers" 💔🐶"
Via @Joeyking25: "Man what happened to this guy. He won 6th man of the year and then disappeared."
Via @DubSuns: "Trez is way too good for this smh he was unguardable in 2018, 2019, and 2020 when given enough playing time.
Elite defenders had nothing for Trez..."
Via @30problemz: "He went from 6MOTY to outta the league so quick.."
Via @KingCharge: "MONTREZL WRONG 6ERS MAN COME ON"
Harrell was the 32nd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He has spent eight seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
His career averages are 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 61.9% from the field in 515 regular season games.
The 30-year-old also appeared in 32 NBA playoff games.