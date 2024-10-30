NBA Fans React To New Lonzo Ball Injury
On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
The Bulls won by a score of 126-123 to improve to 2-2 in their first four games of the season.
Lonzo Ball finished the victory with six points, one rebound, six assists and one block while shooting 2/4 from the three-point range in 18 minutes.
However, Ball got injured during the game, and the Bulls have now announced that the former UCLA star will miss at least ten days.
Via The Bulls: "Injury Update: Lonzo Ball sustained a right wrist sprain in the first quarter of last night's game at Memphis.
Ball will be re-evaluated in 10 days with updates provided as appropriate."
Many fans reacted.
@BN_Bulls: "At least it’s not the knee ….
But you gotta be kidding"
@BoogCB: "Can’t catch a break man 💔💔"
@DrakesPats: "Wow he can’t stay healthy"
@Ball_InMyHand: "That escalated but honestly still nothing to sweat over id have to imagine.
Sidenote: The pick will be kept"
@GoatJamesinsta: "I was honestly expecting something like this. Literally not playing for a couple years then coming right back with the type of volume shooter he is it’s going to take time for his entire body to adjust, not just his knee"
@AidanLaPorta69: "He just came back 😭"
After missing over two years, Ball is averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in three games this season.
The Bulls will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic at the United Center.