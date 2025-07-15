Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson Decision

The New Orleans Pelicans have guaranteed Zion Williamson's salary for the 2025-26 season.

Ben Stinar

Dec 6, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) addresses the media in a press conference during practice day prior to the In-Season Tournament semi-finals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

When healthy, Zion Williamson is one of the best players in the NBA.

The New Orleans Pelicans star finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field in 30 games.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Williamson's salary has now been guaranteed for the 2025-26 season.

Via Marks: "The $39.4M Zion Williamson salary is set to become guaranteed today (July 15).

The remaining two seasons; $42.2M and $44.9M will remain non-guaranteed unless Williamson reaches the games played criteria for this season and next."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@livingnthe90s: "I think NO has a shot to have a good team once Murray is back at 100%"

@_TButler: "Let’s see if he finally get serious now…"

@whereyatnola1: "One of the biggest busts in NBA history"

Zion Williamson
Nov 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on from the bench against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Published
