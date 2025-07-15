NBA Fans React To New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson Decision
When healthy, Zion Williamson is one of the best players in the NBA.
The New Orleans Pelicans star finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field in 30 games.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Williamson's salary has now been guaranteed for the 2025-26 season.
Via Marks: "The $39.4M Zion Williamson salary is set to become guaranteed today (July 15).
The remaining two seasons; $42.2M and $44.9M will remain non-guaranteed unless Williamson reaches the games played criteria for this season and next."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@livingnthe90s: "I think NO has a shot to have a good team once Murray is back at 100%"
@_TButler: "Let’s see if he finally get serious now…"
@whereyatnola1: "One of the biggest busts in NBA history"