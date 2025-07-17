NBA Fans React To New York Knicks Ben Simmons Speculation
Ben Simmons spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.
He had averages of 5.0 points and 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 51 games.
The three-time NBA All-Star is currently a free agent.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks are a team with an interest in Simmons.
Many fans on social media have reacted to recent Simmons speculation.
@cookoutsessions: "Went from Giannis rumors to Ben Simmons"
@BigKnickEnergy_: "Ben Simmons on the low, sign me up.
Can guard all 5 positions, can score, and will come off the bench.
If the price is low, you take that deal and sprint."
@travbryanmusic: "If I had to choose, it would be Landry Shamet over Ben Simmons. I’m not against the Ben Simmons thing but Shamet is a willing shooter and can still defend his position."
@MattWade1042629: "Hes just not good vibes man. The skillset is great, but he's got problems...I'd rather they bring shamet back and sign Diawara."
@PeterWysocki: "I don't hate it honestly. He can play the 3-4 off the bench. He can't shoot but he can defend, rebound and pass. For a 10th-11th guy off the bench not bad at all imo."
@spcohn: "The problem is he never plays. Knicks should pass on him"
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at LSU.
The 2018 Rookie of The Year has played seven seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.