NBA Fans React To New York Knicks Josh Hart Announcement
Josh Hart has been with the New York Knicks for the last three seasons.
He finished this past year with averages of 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, the Knicks made an announcement about Hart.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Josh Hart underwent a procedure to his right ring finger due to an injury sustained in the playoffs. He will resume basketball activities later in the summer."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@StrongIslandJay: "Why wasn’t this done as soon as we were out of the playoffs?"
@JustinTalksBall: "When was anyone gonna say anything about this"
@The__Cooler: "Knicks PR always as vague as possible."
@KnicksNation: "This was random lol"
Ian Begley: "After Game 6 of Knicks-Pacers, Josh Hart said that he dislocated his finger during the game."
@Kenrick_Scott1: "Explains his unwillingness to shoot the ball. Get right and get back in the gym."
@icomaki2: "That's a bummer for Josh Hart Hope he recovers quickly and comes back stronger. Knicks need him healthy for next season."
Hart has played eight years for the Knicks, Trail Blazers, Lakers and Pelicans.
His career averages are 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 530 games.
The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.