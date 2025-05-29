Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To New York Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns Announcement

The New York Knicks have listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable for Game 5.

Ben Stinar

Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after getting fouled in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after getting fouled in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Before the game, the team announced that Karl-Anthony Towns will be listed as questionable.

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Knicks are listing Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable for Game 5 tomorrow due to a left knee contusion."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@Courtsidecom: "Does anyone doubt that he’s playing"

@manuel23ve: "Well. See you guys next season"

@TGTatum4_3: "Knicks fans getting the injury excuses ready"

@TheAndrewSystem: "Teams need to learn from what just happened to Tatum and not risk an injury that’s gonna have KAT out all next year too"

New York Knicks
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunks during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

@BigFrank1979: "He's obviously playing"

@Te_317: "What’s wild is if he’s out it actually might benefit them offensively"

@EJzWaterboy: "Painful knee to knee shot. But there’s a 0% chance he doesn’t play. 0% and delete if he doesn’t"

@BmoreLikeDBK: "If he plays. Thibs gone play him 40 minutes"

@jsamrad: "without him, season is over"

Karl-Anthony Towns
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks up at a scoreboard during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Towns finished the Game 4 loss with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

He had an incredible showing in Game 3 when he exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks trail the Pacers 3-1 in the series, so they would need a victory to force a Game 6.

Towns is in his first year with the Knicks (after spending nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.