NBA Fans React To New York Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns Announcement
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Before the game, the team announced that Karl-Anthony Towns will be listed as questionable.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Knicks are listing Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable for Game 5 tomorrow due to a left knee contusion."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@Courtsidecom: "Does anyone doubt that he’s playing"
@manuel23ve: "Well. See you guys next season"
@TGTatum4_3: "Knicks fans getting the injury excuses ready"
@TheAndrewSystem: "Teams need to learn from what just happened to Tatum and not risk an injury that’s gonna have KAT out all next year too"
@BigFrank1979: "He's obviously playing"
@Te_317: "What’s wild is if he’s out it actually might benefit them offensively"
@EJzWaterboy: "Painful knee to knee shot. But there’s a 0% chance he doesn’t play. 0% and delete if he doesn’t"
@BmoreLikeDBK: "If he plays. Thibs gone play him 40 minutes"
@jsamrad: "without him, season is over"
Towns finished the Game 4 loss with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
He had an incredible showing in Game 3 when he exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter.
The Knicks trail the Pacers 3-1 in the series, so they would need a victory to force a Game 6.
Towns is in his first year with the Knicks (after spending nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves).