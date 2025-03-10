NBA Fans React To New York Knicks Latest Signing
On Monday night, the New York Knicks will play the Sacramento Kings in California.
Before the game, the team announced that they had officially signed P.J. Tucker to a 10-day deal.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@The__Cooler: "I can't remember the last time PJ Tucker played meaningful minutes."
@bruin950: "He’ll probably never take off his warmups."
@arnold_paulino: "Sign Oladipo next."
@RickyBarksdale: "I feel like we picked him up 10 years too late. I know he’s there for defense but man if he’s matched up against a younger guard they gonna crossover him worse than Iverson did to Lue lol"
@Jordanj75603611: "Pj would fit in with the 90s Knicks lol, too much softies on this team, we needed a dawg fr."
@PeterWysocki: "Nice to add a veteran big man to the mix. I would've rather had Bamba though more of a shot blocker."
Tucker has career averages of 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 883 games.
He has spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks over 13 years.
As for the Knicks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-23 record in 63 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
Last season, the Knicks lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs.