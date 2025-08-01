NBA Fans React To New York Knicks Mikal Bridges Announcement
Mikal Bridges has been in the NBA for seven seasons.
The former Villanova star is coming off his first year playing for the New York Knicks where he averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field.
On Friday, the Knicks officially announced the news that they had signed Bridges to a contract extension.
Via New York Knicks PR: ".@nyknicks Sign Mikal Bridges to a Contract Extension"
Many NBA fans reacted to the announcement.
@svpreme_carter: "I’m glad he’s staying, but he needs to play a better than last year !"
@ondiosnyk: "New York Forever 🗽"
@rouven_dbk22: "Let's bring the larry o'brien trophy back to NY💙🧡"
@lyonkuun: "Overpaid with all due respect."
@elijahreitmeyer: "All im saying is he better be better then what he was last year bc that ain’t cutting it if wanna chip"
@sharpeblock_tel: "He produced fine last year just not at the price we paid to get him if he was here on free agent deal we would’ve been less hard on him 6 picks tho ??!"
@jake_s318: "Worst day in Knicks franchise history"
@_kwonda216_: "Letsssss goooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@nahni_love: "My guy💙 Lets go Bridges"
@ibeenhandsome: "I just need better ball handling everything else im cool with regarding him. Don’t even need to average 20 , just beep bop hesi tween boop , add some sazon to your handle gang thats it"
Bridges has also spent time playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 Eastern Conference finals.