NBA Fans React To News About Rockets Legend Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady will join NBC for the 2025-26 season.

Ben Stinar

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic former guard Tracy McGrady looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Tracy McGrady was once among the most talented forwards in the NBA when he played for the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.

The Hall of Famer has also spent time doing media following his playing career.

On Tuesday, NBA on NBC and Peacock announced that McGrady would be joining their team for the 2025-26 season.

They wrote: "Another star joins the squad. Welcome to the NBA on NBC and Peacock, T-Mac! 🫡"

Many fans reacted to the news in the comments.

@hlrahmed: "Bruh that table gone be 30 feet long😂"

Chris Lindsey: "Let’s goooo! 🔥"

@ma1icko: "they getting all the legends 😭"

Dr. CleRenda McGrady: "Goooo Time!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥😘"

Dec 15, 2009; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Tracy McGrady (3) during the game against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

McGrady was among the biggest stars in the NBA during the prime of his career.

During the 2003 season, he had averages of 32.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 75 games.

