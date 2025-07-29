NBA Fans React To News About Rockets Legend Tracy McGrady
Tracy McGrady was once among the most talented forwards in the NBA when he played for the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.
The Hall of Famer has also spent time doing media following his playing career.
On Tuesday, NBA on NBC and Peacock announced that McGrady would be joining their team for the 2025-26 season.
They wrote: "Another star joins the squad. Welcome to the NBA on NBC and Peacock, T-Mac! 🫡"
Many fans reacted to the news in the comments.
@hlrahmed: "Bruh that table gone be 30 feet long😂"
Chris Lindsey: "Let’s goooo! 🔥"
@ma1icko: "they getting all the legends 😭"
Dr. CleRenda McGrady: "Goooo Time!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥😘"
McGrady was among the biggest stars in the NBA during the prime of his career.
During the 2003 season, he had averages of 32.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 75 games.