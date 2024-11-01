NBA Fans React To News About Stephon Marbury's Son
Stephon Marbury is one of the most notable NBA players of the previous 25 years.
The former All-Star most recently played for the Boston Celtics during the 2008-09 season.
Recently, it was announced that his son (Stephon Marbury II) will play for Cal this season.
Many basketball fans reacted to the news (h/t NBA on ESPN).
@coachflyguy: "Can we get a clip gotta see wat handles like"
@krue17_: "He don’t be better than Bronny"
@bigskiii30: "Never heard of him gotta do my research"
@staym37o: "How one of the goats has a son and I’m today years old when I found out he’s a hooper lol…is he nice?"
@hoopsrealist: "Stephon Marbury II as in Starbury son? Why are y'all determined to make me feel very old 🤣😭😂"
@ZUBINMENDONCA: "So Cal got Stephon Marbury’s son, Peja Stojakovic’s son, and Kiki Vandeweghe’s nephew?? Thats crazy"
@CollegeSportsO: "Want to feel old?
Cal's basketball team now has Stephon Marbury's son & Peja Stojakovic's son on the same roster."
Marbury played 13 seasons for the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 846 games.
The longest tenure of Marbury's NBA career came with the Knicks (five seasons).
He also had a legendary overseas career in China.
Cal will play their first game on Monday when they host Cal State Bakersfield.