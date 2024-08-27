NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic's 2K25 Rating
Nikola Jokic has established himself as one of the top three players in the NBA.
Many would argue that the Denver Nuggets star is the best player in the world.
Jokic is coming off a season where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Monday, NBA 2K25 revealed that Jokic will be a 97 overall.
Via NBA 2K: "Nikola Jokić is the highest rated player in #NBA2K25 at 97 OVR! 🃏"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @ResurrectedP81: "Bros rating went lower 😭 What do you guys want from a 3 time MVP and the current best player in the world 💀"
Via @ToasteeMC: "Makes sense
Best Player in the World for a reason"
Via @KevWatchedAFilm: "Nobody rated a 98 or 99?! Yikes 😬"
Via @Charlie_YSL: "How is he tied with 2 others bro he’s been alone at the top for years now😭"
Via Harrison Wind: "Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also rated 97, but Jokic is rated higher based on his attributes."
Via @vintarded: "Jokic could average 100pts a game and 2k still wouldn’t give him a 99"
Jokic led the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
This past season, they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
The Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.