NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic's New Goatee
On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets are holding media day for the 2024-25 season.
When Nikola Jokic met with the media he was asked about his new appearance.
Reporter: "You have a very strong beard or goatee. I was wondering if you are planning on keeping that and if you like the menacing look."
Jokic: "I need more compliments.. But it's gonna go probably away pretty soon."
Many fans reacted on social media.
@NermaiKol: "That goatee’s got its own MVP vibe! Keep rocking it, Jokic!"
@beatthemarkett: "He is an icon."
@itsandyover: "Bro looks scary lmao"
@ohovats: "He loves his new look.. good look..👍"
@RozenbergTomer: "Jokic knows how to keep it light! A little love for that goatee can go a long way."
@Sudharsan_ak: "Goatee Jokic is gonna be a problem!!"
@JinMetaX: "The nba is not ready for goatee jokic"
Jokic is coming off another incredible season where he won his third MVP Award.
He finished the year with averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Nuggets were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
After defeating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round.
On October 24, the Nuggets will begin the new season when they host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado.