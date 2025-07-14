NBA Fans React To OKC Thunder Chet Holmgren Announcement
Chet Holmgren has spent each of his first three years in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 32 games.
This week, the Thunder officially announced that they have signed Holmgren to a contract extension.
Via OKCThunder.com (on July 13): "The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward/center Chet Holmgren to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released."
Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.
@SkyedOKC: "chills"
@ReloadRex2: "Bang"
@OnwardHustle: "WE HAVE ARRIVED."
@Pedro17865: "Officially Official"
@juiceman21___: "I need 20 and 10 next year Chet"
@treylee413: "Too much i think unfortunately"
@justmymindddddd: "I hope dynasty is coming 🔥"
@n0fakin_: "If he stay healthy and gain some weight this will be worth the extension"
Holmgren helped the Thunder finish as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record.
He helped them win their first NBA Championship (over the Indiana Pacers).
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of Holmgren's extension with OKC.
Via Charania (on July 9): "Breaking: Oklahoma City Thunder star and NBA champion Chet Holmgren has agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could reach $250 million, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball told ESPN."
The 23-year-old was the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.