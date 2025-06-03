NBA Fans React To Orlando Magic Announcement
On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic announced the big news that they will have different uniforms starting next season.
They will also have a brand new logo.
Via Josh Robbins of The Athletic: "The Orlando Magic are releasing their long-awaited rebrand today. A new logo and three new jerseys include “the star” symbol that was prominent in the team’s ’90s and early 2000s designs. The franchise’s colors remain its traditional blue, black and silver. Thoughts, anyone?"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Evan Sidery: "The Magic officially have a new logo and jersey concept reviving their old school uniforms from 25 years ago.
Orlando hit this out of the park here."
@Wolvesmuse: "Would love to see an eventual Wolves rebrand lean into the retro like Orlando just did"
@HoopMixOnly: "THE ORLANDO MAGIC ARE BACK."
@HardRockBet: "The Orlando Magic rebrand is absolute 🔥🔥🔥"
@IcyVert: "These are perfection."
@jslime22: "I’m glad they went away from the look they last had. It wasn’t good"
@TweetsByTae: "Dope logo but will it help the team play better?"
@SubToPunny: "I’m so glad I’m not a magic fan this is depressing. I’m proud to be a hornets fan because even though we suck, our logo is at least good"
KENNY BEECHAM: "We won. Pinstripes are back full time. A++"
The Magic finished the 2024-25 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).