NBA Fans React To Pacers James Wiseman Announcement
On Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers played their first game of the 2024-25 season when they beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 115-109.
However, James Wiseman got injured during the game, and he did not return for the remainder of the night.
The Pacers have now announced an update on the 23-year-old.
Via The Pacers: "James Wiseman suffered an injury to his left Achilles tendon last night at Detroit.
An MRI taken earlier today confirmed that Wiseman tore his left Achilles tendon, and the team and Wiseman are working together to evaluate treatment options."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@chadtalden: "I really thought he was about to live up to the draft hype this year
Kid was taking and making 3s
Aggressive on the boards
Damn"
@sig_50: "This is devastating! James Wiseman was bound to finally make a statement-leap into what he’s supposed to be in this league within that Pacers’ OFF.
Scoring Post+,Rim-Runner,vertical game to complement Haliburton/Nembhard/etc playmaking.
Torn Achilles 💔"
Keith Smith: "Gutted for James Wiseman. He’ll be out until the start of next season after tearing his Achilles. And his contract is only partially guaranteed for this season. Not a lock the Pacers will be able to keep him on the roster. Just brutal."
@Zellow6: "This dude will be back stronger than ever. Indiana is known for rejuvenating careers. He will be great ! 💪"
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "A tough blow for James Wiseman.
Wiseman had played well in the preseason, averaging 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds in 12.8 minutes.
He had 6 points in 4 minutes before the injury.
He has a $2.2M contract this season that is partially protected for $500K.
The contract will now likely become guaranteed because of the injury.
There is a $2.5M team option for next season."
@seanhalfcourt: "Simply heartbreaking.
James Wiseman is the player I’ve had the opportunity to talk to the most. He’s a really good person who gets nothing but rave reviews. Works his butt off.
Really hope this isn’t the end for him"
Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
He has played for the Warriors, Pacers and Pistons.