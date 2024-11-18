NBA Fans React To Pat Riley Lakers News
Pat Riley has established himself as one of the most iconic figures in NBA history.
He is currently the president of the Miami Heat.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they are going to build a statue of Riley.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "One of the greatest coaches of all time — The Lakers are proud to announce Pat Riley's legacy will be cemented and his statue will find a home on Star Plaza"
Riley was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers for nine seasons.
The NBA: "6 championships as a player and coach with the Lakers, congrats Pat Riley 🌟"
Many fans reacted to the big news.
@AIR305: "May be the only time I ever retweet a Lakers post ☠️"
@GoldenKnightGFX: "This is amazing! Well deserved 👏👏👏"
@RoyalAndMadSol: "If I’m the Buss family, next thing I’d do is try to bring Pat Riley back to the 🟣🟡 somehow. He’s still a great basketball mind and executive to have in the building."
@Mr_Rooftop: "I rather have another season of Winning Time if we keeping it a buck."
@bfred34: "Pat Riley is my favorite NBA coach of all time. On the Mount Rushmore of NBA coaches. Elated the Lakers are honoring him with a statue"
@MiamiDood: "Lakers building a statue of Pat Riley. Why does that hurt me? At least we named our court after him first 🤣"
@pardonmyview: "Hope it is better than this one......"
@RubyCruz_91: "So well deserved 👏🏽💜💛"
@UNISOLDIERMUA: "Miami next hopefully"