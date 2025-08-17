NBA Fans React To Pat Riley Los Angeles Lakers Announcement
Pat Riley played six seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers over his nine-year NBA career.
He then became a legendary coach for the franchise.
On August 14, the Lakers made a big announcement about the Hall of Famer.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Forever a part of Lakers history.
We are honored to share that Pat Riley’s statue will be unveiled on Star Plaza on February 22."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@Datasharkk: "He built a dynasty, and now he’s part of Lakers history forever. 💜💛"
@activ8motion: "Decades of my Fanship to Coach Riley. Elite Coach Performance Team Builder. Took each players talent to another level. Look forward to February!💯"
@BoydDonte29647: "My All Time Favorite NBA Coach"
@jjamiemosley961: "He deserves it. Seriously."
@TheRealCashdr0: "Lakers have to have the most statutes of former players/coaches in the league."
@PlayoffChris_: "I will be there"
@AndySabherwal: "Well deserved and long overdue. Congrats, Coach Riley"
@Omargaribay8: "Well deserved.
Don’t care how long Riles has been in Miami. He’s a Laker. 🐐💜💛"
@ElephantBoor: "We don't need it. Riley was a part of Lakers history with or without the statue. He's more HEAT than Laker now."
As a player, Riley had career averages of 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field in 528 games.
He had 1,210 wins (and five titles) as a head coach.
