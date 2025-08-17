Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Pat Riley Los Angeles Lakers Announcement

Pat Riley (Los Angeles Lakers) will officially have his statue unveiled in February.

Unknown date 1984; Inglewood, CA; USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Pat Riley talks with Magic Johnson (32) during a game at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Pat Riley played six seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers over his nine-year NBA career.

He then became a legendary coach for the franchise.

On August 14, the Lakers made a big announcement about the Hall of Famer.

Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Forever a part of Lakers history.

We are honored to share that Pat Riley’s statue will be unveiled on Star Plaza on February 22."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@Datasharkk: "He built a dynasty, and now he’s part of Lakers history forever. 💜💛"

@activ8motion: "Decades of my Fanship to Coach Riley. Elite Coach Performance Team Builder. Took each players talent to another level. Look forward to February!💯"

@BoydDonte29647: "My All Time Favorite NBA Coach"

@jjamiemosley961: "He deserves it. Seriously."

@TheRealCashdr0: "Lakers have to have the most statutes of former players/coaches in the league."

@PlayoffChris_: "I will be there"

Unknown date; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard Pat Riley (12) in action against the Atlanta Hawks at The Omni. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

@AndySabherwal: "Well deserved and long overdue. Congrats, Coach Riley"

@Omargaribay8: "Well deserved.

Don’t care how long Riles has been in Miami. He’s a Laker. 🐐💜💛"

@ElephantBoor: "We don't need it. Riley was a part of Lakers history with or without the statue. He's more HEAT than Laker now."

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley (R) shows former player Dwayne Wade (L) a bobble head while announcing that a statue in the likeness of Wade will be erected outside the arena in 2025, during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

As a player, Riley had career averages of 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field in 528 games.

He had 1,210 wins (and five titles) as a head coach.

Via The Los Angeles Lakers (on November 18, 2024): "One of the greatest coaches of all time — The Lakers are proud to announce Pat Riley's legacy will be cemented and his statue will find a home on Star Plaza"

