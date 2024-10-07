NBA Fans React To Pat Riley News
Pat Riley is among the best NBA coaches and executives in league history.
He has been with the Miami Heat organization since the 1996 season.
The 79-year-old coached the Heat for 11 seasons and has spent the last 16 years as the team's president.
On Monday, the Heat made a big announcement about Riley.
Via The Heat: "From now on we'll be playing on “Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center” 🏀
We’ll be dedicating our court and honoring Pat on Opening Night as he goes into his 30th season. Be in the building"
Many fans reacted to the news about Riley.
@TheBonesFamily: "Honor people while they are still alive. This is fantastic. Same year we get our Wade statue, too.
Blessed."
@HeatvsHaters: "Love him or hate him. He’s a legend to a beautiful game 🔥"
@Heat_Muse: "I’m sure this will go over well with the fanbase"
@FreshPowdah: "Feels like something ya do when he is nearing the end of his career"
Jorge Sedano: "A great honor for a true legend.
You can’t tell the story of basketball without Pat Riley"
@Zachppp: "One of the greatest if not the greatest thing to happen to South Florida sports
Well deserved Pat"
@vibes_nate: "He’s still one of the GOATS and we can’t deny that man. Happy for him."
The Heat will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season on October 23 when they host the Orlando Magic in Miami.
They have made the NBA Finals twice since the 2020 season.