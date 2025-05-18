NBA Fans React To Patrick Beverley's Big Announcement
Patrick Beverley most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
That season, the veteran point guard averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games (13 starts).
Recently, Beverley announced that he will attempt an NBA comeback (h/t The Pat Bev Pod with Rone and watchplayback).
Many fans reacted to the news.
@donte_n_bland: "My cavs softer than funeral music. We would love you in our blue collar city"
@tarbih_awoal: "Patbev to the pacers??"
@topfloorbain: "ngl i miss pat bev in the nba a young team could use his toughness"
@staytunedcam: "pistons cmon 😭 we need another tuff vet"
@iamhollywood87: "Idk why you left.. imagine if you still backed up dame here in Milwaukee 🔥🔥🔥"
@tmbtalks: "Pat Bev an asset to any team in the league right now. Whether it’s playing real minutes or impacting the team in practice and the culture and toughness. Pat Bev is one of maybe 5 dudes the last 10-15 years that can bring what he brings. Crazy he’s known for defense but if you know his history he a bucket too if he want to be. One of my favorite players of this generation."
@alekay2blea: "He’s coming back to the clips roll player defense"
Beverley has spent 12 seasons with the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls (in addition to the Bucks and 76ers).