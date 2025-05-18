Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Patrick Beverley's Big Announcement

Patrick Beverley (who most recently played for the Bucks and 76ers) announced that he will attempt an NBA comeback.

Ben Stinar

Apr 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) in a post game interview after game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) in a post game interview after game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Patrick Beverley most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

That season, the veteran point guard averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games (13 starts).

Patrick Beverley
May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Recently, Beverley announced that he will attempt an NBA comeback (h/t The Pat Bev Pod with Rone and watchplayback).

Many fans reacted to the news.

@donte_n_bland: "My cavs softer than funeral music. We would love you in our blue collar city"

@tarbih_awoal: "Patbev to the pacers??"

@topfloorbain: "ngl i miss pat bev in the nba a young team could use his toughness"

@staytunedcam: "pistons cmon 😭 we need another tuff vet"

@iamhollywood87: "Idk why you left.. imagine if you still backed up dame here in Milwaukee 🔥🔥🔥"

@tmbtalks: "Pat Bev an asset to any team in the league right now. Whether it’s playing real minutes or impacting the team in practice and the culture and toughness. Pat Bev is one of maybe 5 dudes the last 10-15 years that can bring what he brings. Crazy he’s known for defense but if you know his history he a bucket too if he want to be. One of my favorite players of this generation."

@alekay2blea: "He’s coming back to the clips roll player defense"

NBA
Apr 14, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers talks with Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) and forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Beverley has spent 12 seasons with the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls (in addition to the Bucks and 76ers).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.