NBA Fans React To Patrick Ewing Knicks News
Patrick Ewing is one of the best New York Knicks players of all time.
While he never won an NBA Championship, he made 11 All-Star Games and is a Basketball Hall of Famer.
On Friday, the Knicks made a big announcement about Ewing.
Via The New York Knicks: "Knicks legend Patrick Ewing will re-join the franchise as basketball ambassador."
ESPN's Malika Andrews reported more details.
Via Andrews: "NEWS: New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing is returning to the franchise as a basketball ambassador, sources tell ESPN. Ewing will be working directly with both head coach Tom Thibodeau and the front office."
Many people reacted to the news.
@RickyBarksdale: "The curse of PE has been lifted! They brought him back home."
@IamYoungX: "As he should be. Knickerbocker Legend. Got to allow the legends to contribute and receive their roses while they are still with us 💯💯🏀🔥"
@JoshuaAmbroise2: "IMO this a great move by the Knicks."
@Alex__Monaco: "Vibes at an all time New York high with this 1!! 🧡💙"
@SageAmenti: "It's about time. Ewing has been one of the most successful players ever to don a Knick's uniform. On top of that he's a class act. With all his coaching experience, I still wonder why he's never gotten the chance at an NBA head coaching job."
@TheKnicksRecap: "Season is feeling magical already. Love this move!"
Ewing was the first pick in the 1985 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.
He played 15 seasons for the Knicks before finishing his final two seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic.
His career averages were 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field in 1,183 regular season games.
The Knicks will play their first game against the Boston Celtics on October 22 in Massachusetts.