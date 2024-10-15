NBA Fans React To Paul George Injury News
UPDATE: Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer spoke to Paul George after the game.
Via Mizell: "Chatted with Paul George in the postgame locker room. He had a sleeve on the knee but was walking and said he is “not too concerned” about the prognosis. Will get treatment on it tonight and proceed from there. More coming later."
Paul George is entering his first year with the Philadelphia 76ers after spending the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.
He is coming off a season where he made his ninth NBA All-Star Game and is expected to help the 76ers make a significant playoff run.
During Monday's preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks, George got injured.
Via Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer: Paul George's injury is a left knee hyperextension."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@justind4885: "A hyperextension is not an actual injury, it’s something that causes an injury. So literally this could mean anything."
Kevin Negandhi: "Just saw the Paul George hyperextended knee injury….."
@jaydon15715: "Didn’t Giannis get the same injury and come back for the finals?"
@WadexFlash: "Yea 76ers better keep PG out for a bit…"
@UnbiasedHoopsLA: "Geez that did not look good
Really hoping it’s better than it looked🙏🏽"
@SonicsMuse: "I can feel the pain through this video man smh."
@jbondwagon: "Bro’s knee is injured again and it’s just the preseason 😫
Prayers for PG and the Sixers"
@APH00PS: "Paul George missed the final 9 games of the regular season and the entire first round of the playoffs during the 2022-2023 NBA season after suffering a hyperextended right knee in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 21, 2023."
The 76ers will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
George is going into his 15th NBA season.