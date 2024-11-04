NBA Fans React To Paul George News Ahead Of 76ers-Suns Game
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Paul George has missed each of the first five games, and he is listed as questionable for their matchup against the Suns.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that George is expected to be available.
Via Charania: "Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is expected to make his season debut on Monday vs. the Phoenix Suns, barring any setbacks, sources tell ESPN."
Many NBA fans reacted to the news.
@CGBBURNER: "Paul George’s hatred for Devin Booker healed him that fast 😭😭"
@adryanashton; "PG loves to get up for his matchups against the Suns but Ryan will be welcoming his latest victim to the Dunngeon"
@975TheFanatic: "While we are sweating out this Eagles game, there is some good news elsewhere in the city"
@JoshReynolds24: "You have no idea how bad I needed this, Shams"
@MaskedInLA: "I’m shocked it’s not against LA on Friday"
@Nik_Atanackovic: "Sixers missing the playoffs this year, bookmark it"
Charania also added: "George is set to make his comeback on Monday from a bone bruise in left knee on Oct. 14. 76ers then play the Clippers on Wednesday in George's return to Los Angeles."
George finished last season with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 76ers are 1-4 in their first five games of the new season.