NBA Fans React To Paul George's Performance In 76ers-Suns Game
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers faced off against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
The 76ers lost by a score of 118-116 to fall to 1-5 in their first six games.
After missing the first five games, Paul George made his debut for the team.
The nine-time NBA All-Star finished with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 4/14 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to George's performance on social media.
@AidanDoc__: "It really felt life changing the spacing in the first 5 games vs tonight. Paul George just adds a key element to this offense that can’t be replicated by many other players."
@jake_anderson44: "Paul George has 7 turnovers in 28 minutes so far in his Philadelphia debut.
Some things never change"
@jmoreno76ers: "Paul George at halftime
- 10 points
- 5 rebounds
- 1 assist
- 3/9 field goals
- 1/5 threes
George scored all of his points in the 2nd quarter 🔥"
@SixersJustin: "I would like for Paul George to look to shoot a little bit more"
@mcleighton90: "Too many times Paul George has driven the lane and then quickly kicked it out to teammate. Hes got to drive to the rim and draw contact."
@TEKNEEK215: "Another Sixers loss & a really mediocre debut for Paul George, all things considered.
This team, this entire organization top to bottom is such a gigantic disappointment."
@RobHodge_: "Win or lose... The Sixers look like a legitimate competent NBA team with Paul George in the lineup. It's day and night..."
The 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
George is in his 14th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Pacers, Thunder and Clippers.