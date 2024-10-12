NBA Fans React To Paul George Philadelphia 76ers Debut
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves in Iowa for their first preseason game.
All-Star forward Paul George made his 76ers debut and was excellent to start the first half.
Via StatMuse: "Paul George in the first half:
18 PTS
6 REB
6-12 FG
4-8 3P
Showing out in his Sixers debut."
Many fans reacted on social media.
@jmoreno76ers: "With Paul George getting up there in age, I wonder how his shot creation off the bounce would look. This is an encouraging sign."
@DHurricanes2002: "Paul George is a problem in the east."
@EmbiidJoell: "Omg bruh Paul George finished tough over two defenders.
This bum Tobias couldn’t finish strong at LA fitness 😭😭😭"
@ClipsIverson: "Maturing is realizing Paul George was never the problem"
Josh Reynolds: "I don’t think people realize just how big of a deal it is that the Sixers replaced Tobias Harris with Paul George"
@Big_Prison_Mike: "GUYS WE HAVE PAUL GEORGE, TYRESE MAXEY AND JOEL EMBIID ON THE SAME TEAM. GUYS."
@AidanLaPorta69: "Paul George’s game is sooooo smooth. I could legit watch this all day"
George finished last season with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He is going into his 15th season in the NBA and has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers.
The 76ers will open up the regular season on October 23 when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.