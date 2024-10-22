NBA Fans React To Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Announcement
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will open up their season when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wells Fargo Center.
However, the team will be without two of their three best players, as they have announced that Paul George and Joel Embiid will both miss the game.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "The Sixers annouce that Joel Embiid will not play in any games this week, that Paul George will miss Wednesday's opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, and that Jared McCain's availability will be announced later today."
Many fans have reacted to the news about Embiid.
@ayoBee_: "Nothing tells you the NBA is back more than Joel Embiid not playing basketball!"
@statdefender: "We already know the ending of this story"
@lockedinjb: "This is how you know the NBA is back 😭"
@jbondwagon: "PG and Embiid out in week 1?! I see that the duo is already in their playoff form 😭"
@mocliffff: "Makes me not wanna buy tickets anytime soon. Bummer"
@Beastbr00k0: "Load management already for Joel?"
Via ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth: "Joel Embiid and Paul George (ruled OUT opening night vs the Bucks Wed.) got up shots together post practice today. Joel was also seen wearing a knee brace during 3v3 drills. Nick Nurse says Joel hasn’t experienced any setbacks, he is just not ready to play yet."
Embiid finished last season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Following the Bucks, the 76ers will play their second game on Friday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.