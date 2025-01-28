NBA Fans React To Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Announcement Before Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center.
However, they will be without their best player, as Joel Embiid has been ruled out for the 12th straight game.
He will also miss Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "#Sixers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game vs. the Lakers and Wednesday’s game vs. the Kings."
Many fans reacted to the latest update.
@BMiz717: "Just tell us when he’s gonna play. We’ll just assume he isn’t until then"
@PhillyVet19148: "Who cares. Just let us know when he actually plays."
@OHGEENiCK: "I’m trying my best to figure out why we just don’t rule him out for the season because if it’s a knee flaring issue, he’ll play 3 games and then it’ll flare up again. Might as well not play until October when he’s fully healthy & then manage him to keep him healthy."
@PhillySicksers: "Not Breaking news here. Please stop with this Keith. It already is aggravating enough for the few people left following the Sixers"
@davidleibo: "He should be rule out the rest of the season because it's over. PG is not the player they thought they signed and Maxey is electric but not that guy without support. Morey is a grifter."
Embiid is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.