NBA Fans React To Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Announcement
On Saturday night, the Philadlephia 76ers will host the Golden State Warriors.
Before the game (on Friday), the 76ers announced that 2023 MVP Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the season.
He finished the year with averages of 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@LeBrawnGainz: "Sixers and Suns having a generational standoff for who’s circumstances are worse."
@mattygreggruns: "Celtics fan here. I feel bummed out we don't get to see Embiid at his best."
@SixersJustin: "Rest up @JoelEmbiid
One of the most talented players in NBA history.
I still believe he could come back and be 100%. The NBA world needs Joel Embiid in it.
This franchise needs a finals win with Embiid as our best player.
His story is not over."
Clemente Almanza: "Pretty brutal news about Embiid being ruled out the rest of the season. Sixers will now likely pivot to tank. Could risk the Thunder not getting their top-6 protected 2025 first-round pick"
@DKNetwork: "Joel Embiid this season (19 games):
23.8 points
8.2 rebounds
44.4% FG
All of those were his lowest totals since 2019
Is The Process coming to an end?"
@FoggHorn5: "COOPER FLAGG HERE WE COME"
@NBAMemes: "All jokes aside, this Embiid injury does look serious and now he's been ruled out for the season 😬
Get well soon Joel 🙏"
Embiid has spent all nine seasons playing for the 76ers.