NBA Fans React To Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Announcement
Joe Embiid has missed each of the previous six games.
On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced that the 2023 MVP will miss even more time.
Via David Aldridge of The Athletic: "Per 76ers, Joel Embiid will miss the team’s upcoming road trip after suffering increased swelling in his left knee after a workout Thursday. Will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. He’d missed Philly’s previous six games with a left foot sprain."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@poobie4202: "Dude just need to retire"
@BiasedPG13fan: "Ngl what are the sixers even playing for at this point? They most likely will end up tanking the season if things keep going like this to get a young asset but it won’t matter cause Embiid won’t be healthy next year either and PGs contract ruins depth options"
@Attari_0101: "Tough break for the Sixers, but it’s better to address this now. Keeping Embiid healthy is crucial for their long-term success. Hopefully, the treatment works, and he’s back stronger in no time."
@lefamorobe: "This man must just retire. Even a toilet paper sheet is sturdier than his legs....smh"
@HarrisMooreMM: "My mental state needs to be reevaluated this team man smh"
Embiid is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-24 record in their first 39 games of the season.
They will visit the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.