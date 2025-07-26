NBA Fans React To Philadelphia 76ers Releasing 2-Year Player
Ricky Council IV is coming off a year where he appeared in 73 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 23-year-old had averages of 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range.
This week, the 76ers waived the former Arkansas star.
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@PhillyHotspur: "Y’all should just keep Ricky Council and waive Eric Gordon"
@misssinapprop: "I would be more upset but perhaps the right move for him. Hopefully RC4 will find success in another team. He seemed limited and only showed flashes last year. I have been a huge fan of his during his two years with the Sixers. Wish it could have worked out."
@lilsharccv2: "i beg for once be a serious team in my life time"
@onlycmb: "He was actually good!"
@AidanDoc__: "Ricky Council IV was a great value pickup, but his development here likely stalled. He should get a nice opportunity elsewhere. Still showed so much potential in the pair of years here."
@CrystalsHimself: "I’m gonna miss him but if we’re being real, he wasn’t showing much improvement and he’s not gonna get any playing time this season"
@AJET5F: "Not suprised go develop some where and maybe you can be somewhere and be a positive impact"
@RalphLongstaff: "Clearest evidence I’ve seen that the NBA needs expansion"
The 76ers missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after finishing the season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.
They have been unable to make the Eastern Conference finals since the 2001 season.