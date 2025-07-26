Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Philadelphia 76ers Releasing 2-Year Player

The 76ers announced that they had waived Ricky Council IV.

Ben Stinar

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ricky Council IV is coming off a year where he appeared in 73 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 23-year-old had averages of 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range.

This week, the 76ers waived the former Arkansas star.

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@PhillyHotspur: "Y’all should just keep Ricky Council and waive Eric Gordon"

@misssinapprop: "I would be more upset but perhaps the right move for him. Hopefully RC4 will find success in another team. He seemed limited and only showed flashes last year. I have been a huge fan of his during his two years with the Sixers. Wish it could have worked out."

@lilsharccv2: "i beg for once be a serious team in my life time"

@onlycmb: "He was actually good!"

Ricky Council IV
Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

@AidanDoc__: "Ricky Council IV was a great value pickup, but his development here likely stalled. He should get a nice opportunity elsewhere. Still showed so much potential in the pair of years here."

@CrystalsHimself: "I’m gonna miss him but if we’re being real, he wasn’t showing much improvement and he’s not gonna get any playing time this season"

@AJET5F: "Not suprised go develop some where and maybe you can be somewhere and be a positive impact"

@RalphLongstaff: "Clearest evidence I’ve seen that the NBA needs expansion"

NBA
Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) reacts after dunking the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after finishing the season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.

They have been unable to make the Eastern Conference finals since the 2001 season.

Ben Stinar
