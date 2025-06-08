NBA Fans React To Phoenix Suns Devin Booker Contract Rumor
Devin Booker has now played ten seasons in the NBA (all with the Phoenix Suns).
He finished this past year with averages of 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Booker is expected to get a $150 million extension from the Suns.
A lot of NBA fans reacted to the report on social media.
@HoopMuse: "$75M/year sheesh"
@NBAReactz: "That’s an extreme overpay."
@redraiderman1: "$70m for Devin booker is insane no?"
@TrendingSportsP: "He ain’t even worth 30 🤣 This gotta be a joke"
@ghostdflame: "Not even top 15 and getting paid 75 mil a year ✌️💔"
@RamiSibai: "Comments talkin like this is insane lol. The man is the clear SG1 and has stuck with a franchise that rebuilt the first 6 years of his career and is likely to retool again next year…"
@TruthBerner: "Lakers should trade Reaves/Bron for Booker would be a win-win trade"
@HezeyJ: "He needs to go to Miami 👀"
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft (by the Suns) after one season at Kentucky.
He has made four NBA All-Star Games (and led the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals).
Via Bleacher Report: "DBOOK IS OFFICIALLY THE SUNS ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER
28 YEARS OLD. WHOLE LOTTA BUCKETS"
The Suns finished the 2024-25 season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.