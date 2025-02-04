NBA Fans React To Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant Announcement Amid Trade Rumors
On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.
For the game, the Suns have announced that Kevin Durant is listed as doubtful.
The 2014 MVP is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Suns list Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) as doubtful tomorrow in Oklahoma City.
Durant is 26 points shy of 30,000 and the subject of trade talks."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Eddie Gonzalez: "i know yal gon do a think but kevin actually turned his ankle last night"
@cavs_everything: "Nowww this is the best trade deadline evrrrrr"
@ForTheQynn: "He clearly hurt his ankle in OT last night, calm down lol"
@jbondwagon: "KD to Warriors trade coming tonight 👀"
Kellan Olson: "This happened in OT and was clear as day, for the conspirators"
@EuroHarden: "i’m done with this guy man another trade"
@admarsh_: "IS HE MAYBE A WARRIOR"
CelticsBlog: "I read that as "subject of 30,000 trade talks" and I'm sticking with that"
@yatesbedford_: "Oh, he’s a warrior"
Durant is in his third season playing for the Suns.
Despite their talented roster, they are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record in 49 games.
Last season, the Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwovles in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder over 18 years.