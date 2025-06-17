NBA Fans React To Phoenix Suns Kristaps Porzingis Trade Speculation
Kristaps Porzingis is one of the best forwards in the NBA (when healthy).
That said, the Boston Celtics star has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.
Recently, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Phoenix Suns have a level of interest in the 2018 NBA All-Star.
Many people reacted to the rumor on social media (h/t NBACentral).
@jbondwagon: "Phoenix Suns acting like they have a lot of trade assets to make this happen. They have Durant and that’s it"
@Lebronin1: "Don’t they realize there losing Durant"
@ChetGotNext: "KD for Jrue, JB, and KP"
@_togs: "Him and Booker would be aight"
@SwishStreet: "Durant to Boston 👀"
@GetemNel: "Ask them if they need assistance with their homework, we’ll be happy to help get him out of here."
@Geosimoburner: "Phoenix trying to stay competitive when it’s so obvious they should rebuild is hilarious"
Porzingis has been with the Celtics for each of the previous two seasons.
He finished this past year with averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The 29-year-old played a role in the Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship.
Via The NBA (on June 6, 2024): "WHAT A RETURN FOR KRISTAPS PORZINGIS
18 PTS
7-9 FGM
2 3PM
2 BLK
He's the 9th player since 1976-77 to put up 18+ points in the first half of their NBA Finals debut"