NBA Fans React To Photos Of Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons has had a tough few years where he has only appeared in 57 games since the 2020-21 season.
The former LSU star is coming off a year where he averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
Matthew Adekponya posted photos of Simmons from a recent workout.
Via Adekponya: "Light-work. Back to NYC 🔜"
Many fans reacted to the post.
Via @_metz.michael_: "Trust me, as a sixers fan, off-season Ben means getting in shape for a fashion show on the bench lol"
Via @d_delarosa_: "this season is going to be great for Ben!!"
Via @lilfishjr: "This my Last year believing Ben!!👿🫡"
Via @michaelfbarker: "Sheesh these might be up there with my favs of yours (recency bias probably but these are unreal)"
Via @achlan.k06: "Can wait Ben is gonna have a killer season this year fr, he going top 10 MVP 🙌🔥"
Via @nasrallah14: "Prime ben Simmons this year 🔥"
Via @kristinf34: "See you soon in brooklynnnn Ben"
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
In three of his first four seasons, he made the NBA All-Star Game.
His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 34 NBA playoff games.
The Nets are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.