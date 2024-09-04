Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Photos Of Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons

NBA fans reacted to photos of Ben Simmons working out.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) warms up prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ben Simmons has had a tough few years where he has only appeared in 57 games since the 2020-21 season.

The former LSU star is coming off a year where he averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets.

Matthew Adekponya posted photos of Simmons from a recent workout.

Via Adekponya: "Light-work. Back to NYC 🔜"

Many fans reacted to the post.

Via @_metz.michael_: "Trust me, as a sixers fan, off-season Ben means getting in shape for a fashion show on the bench lol"

Via @d_delarosa_: "this season is going to be great for Ben!!"

Via @lilfishjr: "This my Last year believing Ben!!👿🫡"

Via @michaelfbarker: "Sheesh these might be up there with my favs of yours (recency bias probably but these are unreal)"

Via @achlan.k06: "Can wait Ben is gonna have a killer season this year fr, he going top 10 MVP 🙌🔥"

Via @nasrallah14: "Prime ben Simmons this year 🔥"

Via @kristinf34: "See you soon in brooklynnnn Ben"

Feb 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (not in uniform) sits on the bench in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

In three of his first four seasons, he made the NBA All-Star Game.

His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 34 NBA playoff games.

Feb 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) gives direction as he brings the ball up the court during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Nets are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

