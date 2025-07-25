Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas' Instagram Post

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas made a post to Instagram.

Isiah Thomas last played in the NBA during the 1994 season.

That said, he remains very active on social media (and has over 650,000 followers on Instagram).

The Basketball Hall of Famer recently made a post that had over 600 likes.

He wrote: "Stay positive, keep moving forward, and learn and grow."

Many NBA fans comment on the post from Thomas.

@griffintaylor44k: "So true isiah thomas god bless ❤️"

@maucat7: "Zeke you have to acknowledge. You were 100% talented with that ball . lol"

@cartermagazine: "✊🏾👑🙏🏾Thank you. I needed that."

@blkbok: "Big facts!!!!"

@cholavish0037: "🏁🏁 needed that IT"

@bugotti__: "Thank you Zeke!🙌🏾 #I #needed #that 🔥"

Thomas helped lead the Indiana Hoosiers to the 1981 NCAA Championship.

He was then the second pick in the 1981 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

Via @Charlottean28: "Mother’s Day, 1987: 6 years after leaving Indiana University for the NBA, Isiah Thomas graduated. His mom accepted his diploma in Bloomington. Isiah celebrated on a Sunday afternoon by burying the Atlanta Hawks in a 3-1 hole, capped by maybe the biggest basket of his career:"

Thomas went on to make 12 straight NBA All-Star Games with the Pistons.

He also led the franchise to two NBA Championships.

His career averages were 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.

Via NBA History: "🧵 Isiah Thomas showed off his handles during Dominique Wilkins’ charity game in 1988!"

