NBA Fans React To Rajon Rondo News
Rajon Rondo is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
He most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in 39 games with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
That year, Rondo averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 38.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range.
Earlier this year, the 38-year-old was arrested during a traffic stop.
Via Bleacher Report on January 30: "Rajon Rondo was arrested Sunday in Indiana on misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, per @WDRBNews"
On Tuesday, WDRB.com reported that Rondo will not serve jail time.
Via Basketball Forever: "Rajon Rondo has pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in Indiana. He won’t serve jail time, but will be placed on probation for 180 days.
The former NBA guard was arrested in January after being pulled over for a traffic violation.
The police found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a 9mm handgun in his car. The drug charges were dropped as part of his plea agreement."
Fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @4600sportsnutz: "With these charges Rondo won't be considered for a coaching position in the NBA."
Via @NYCDaFuture_: "Lakers Still sign Rajon Rondo to b an assistant coach 👀😂"
Via @KyleCelt33: "Given the story, let’s be clear - this is former Lakers Guard, Rajon Rondo."
Via @theinventor1: "What the hell how did I miss this come on rondo please stay away from trouble you my celtics point guard of all time"
Via @dparks24: "People really thought the lakers would hire him with this s**t going on"