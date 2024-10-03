NBA Fans React To Rajon Rondo News
Rajon Rondo is one of the most notable players in NBA history.
He won two titles with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers and was named to four NBA All-Star Games.
Recently, Rondo was seen at Milwaukee Bucks training camp.
According to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, Rondo will spend time with the Bucks coaching staff this season.
Via Holmes: "NEWS: Rajon Rondo, eying an NBA coaching career, joins Bucks as a guest coach during camp. Doc Rivers told ESPN that Rondo will remain with the team in an unspecified capacity this season. "You'll see him a lot," Rivers said. "That's all I'll say.""
Many fans reacted to the news.
@kianacoxphd: "This is one NBA player that I would love to see as a coach. His analysis of the game is next level."
@tjsimms_: "Him not being on the Lakers staff already is crazy but he’ll be a head coach sooner than later"
@YHjugador11: "We are so lit man, we’ve got this genius Rondo on the staff giving the guys key pieces of knowledge now."
@KennySpenceNBA: "Exactly what he needs to be doing.
One of the highest IQs the game has ever seen shouldn’t go to waste just because he doesn’t play anymore"
@MisterSnyder23: "I love this. I could easily see him as a college coach, or NBA head coach in the future."
@FroemelAndy: "Shocking. Many thought Rondo would help coach the Lakers."
Rondo played 16 seasons for the Lakers, Celtics, Kings, Mavs, Bulls, Pelicans, Cavs, Hawks and Clippers.