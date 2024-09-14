NBA Fans React To Recent 1st-Round Pick Reportedly Considering Retirement
AJ Griffin is coming off a year where he appeared in 20 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
He averaged 2.4 points per contest while shooting 29.0% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range.
The former Duke star was traded to the Houston Rockets over the offseason.
On Thursday, Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Atheltic reported the shocking news that Griffin is considering leaving basketball.
Via Charania: "Just in: Houston Rockets F AJ Griffin is seriously considering stepping away from basketball, sources tell me and @KellyIko. Griffin, 21, was the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NBA draft to Atlanta, then traded to Houston this summer. Sides are preparing for his departure from the game."
Many fans reacted to the report on social media.
Via @KobeBufkinMuse: "Damn Aj Griffin is seriously considering stepping away from basketball at age 21😢 If he does, I wish him the best Atlanta will never forget him 🙏🙏"
Via Frank Michael Smith: "2022 1st round pick AJ Griffin is considering retirement at 21 years old...
He would join these players as the most notable 1st round picks to retire before 30:
Andrew Bynum
Brandon Roy
Royce White
Greg Oden
Bradley Daughtery
Promising careers ended too soon..."
Via @BenchPtsChamp: "Didn’t have a chance to get attached. Don’t know the situation & hope he’s alright. As far as the Rockets, worst case it’s still an expiring deal, and he was buried in the depth chart anyhow. He was worth the tiny bet Stone made. Eventually something like that will hit."
Via @CaseyKeirnan: "He was out for personal reasons with Hawks last year. AJ then said, "The team has been great to be able to support me through that time stepping away for a little, just for personal reasons. I definitely want to keep it brief and not put it all out there.” ---- hope he's ok."