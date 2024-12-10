NBA Fans React To RJ Barrett's Performance In Knicks-Raptors Game
On Monday evening, the Toronto Raptors hosted the New York Knicks in Canada.
The Raptors lost by a score of 113-108.
Despite the loss, RJ Barrett had 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 13/24 from the field against his former team.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@pointmadebball: "RJ Barrett is, undoubtedly, one of the league’s most improved players
He’s carrying a much bigger offensive load and doing so efficiently, while also taking a step as a passer, improving his assists per game from 2.4 as a Knick last year to 5.9 this year"
Josh Lewenberg: "RJ Barrett taking on 4 Knicks players in transition to tie the game with 42 seconds left:"
@MACAttack145: "RJ Barrett has been relentless attacking the rim. Great to see that from him, and hopefully that rim finishing improvement can continue! (Also says something about Knicks rim defense)"
@OmerOsman200: "Look how pumped Immanuel Quickley is for RJ Barrett. 🥲"
@NYBockers11: "Glad I can go back to liking RJ Barrett he didn’t beat us"
@MattJohnNBA: "I know RJ Barrett's not consistent or efficient, but when he goes off, he's fun to watch."
@BaJ____: "RJ Barrett is a very good basketball player, I am so thankful he is not on the Knicks."
@Freethewzrd: "I was so wrong about RJ Barrett. He just didn’t belong on the Knicks"
Barrett is in his second season with the Raptors after getting traded (via the Knicks) in 2023.
He is averaging 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 22 games.
With the loss, the Raptors dropped to 7-18 in their first 25 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.