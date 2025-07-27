NBA Fans React To Rockets Signing Former Celtics Player
This week, JD Davison signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets.
He had spent the first three years of his NBA career playing for the Boston Celtics.
Via The Houston Rockets: "Roster Update: The Rockets today announced they have signed forward Isaiah Crawford and guard JD Davison to two-way contracts."
Davison finished last year with averages of 2.1 points per contest while shooting 35.3% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "JD Davison's contract with the Houston Rockets is a one-year, two-way deal. This is Davison's final season of two-way eligibility."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@Mr_P_level: "Underrated"
John Karalis: "I don't think Houston is the kind of opportunity people were thinking of for JD Davison. I'm not seeing actual minutes for him there."
@tenniscourtMVP: "He's not getting actual minutes anywhere. He probably signed with the one NBA team that gave him an opportunity."
@Drey350zJ34493: "Very nice pick up."
@juultweetes: "Why would he go to a team where he won’t play at all"
Noa Dalzell: "JD Davison headed to the Rockets. Good for him"
@SleeperRockets: "JD Davison and Jabari Smith Jr. are now teammates again on the Rockets after they played together on the Atlanta Celtics in the AAU circuits
The two were both five-star prospects ranked in the top 10 for the class of 2021"
The Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).