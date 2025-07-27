Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Rockets Signing Former Celtics Player

The Rockets signed JD Davison.

Ben Stinar

Oct 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

This week, JD Davison signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets.

He had spent the first three years of his NBA career playing for the Boston Celtics.

Via The Houston Rockets: "Roster Update: The Rockets today announced they have signed forward Isaiah Crawford and guard JD Davison to two-way contracts."

Davison finished last year with averages of 2.1 points per contest while shooting 35.3% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 16 games.

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "JD Davison's contract with the Houston Rockets is a one-year, two-way deal. This is Davison's final season of two-way eligibility."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@Mr_P_level: "Underrated"

John Karalis: "I don't think Houston is the kind of opportunity people were thinking of for JD Davison. I'm not seeing actual minutes for him there."

@tenniscourtMVP: "He's not getting actual minutes anywhere. He probably signed with the one NBA team that gave him an opportunity."

@Drey350zJ34493: "Very nice pick up."

Nov 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

@juultweetes: "Why would he go to a team where he won’t play at all"

Noa Dalzell: "JD Davison headed to the Rockets. Good for him"

@SleeperRockets: "JD Davison and Jabari Smith Jr. are now teammates again on the Rockets after they played together on the Atlanta Celtics in the AAU circuits

The two were both five-star prospects ranked in the top 10 for the class of 2021"

Apr 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles down the court during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).

