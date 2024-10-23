NBA Fans React To Rudy Gobert News Before Lakers Game
Rudy Gobert is going into his third season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwovles.
He finished last year with averages of 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 65.5% from the field in 76 games.
Before the Timberwolves faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN's Shams Charania reported big news about Gobert.
Via Charania: "Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has reached a three-year, $110 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. T’Wolves and Gobert’s agent, Bouna Ndiaye, negotiated the new deal locking in the league-record four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner in Minnesota."
Via Charania: "Gobert is declining his $46.6M player option for 2025-26 and receiving a fresh multiyear extension through 2027-28 – also giving Minnesota significant flexibility next season opting out. Final season has a player option, sources said."
Many fans reacted on social media.
@ErinBurr27: "TC did not want Rudy playing 1 game without a deal. This timing means the player option was declined. Good deal for Minny... This number opens up room to bump Naz's pay or keep Randle next offseason"
@PrimeMaki: "I know he’s getting older, but that feels like a great deal for the Wolves. Taking a significant paycut next year declining the player option and taking up less than 25% of the cap through 2027-28."
@hmfaigen: "Like, right now? He's about to play a game"
@Sean_Davi: "We signing contracts on the floor now?"
@Br0nToLA23: "Over pay for a overrated defender"
Gobert helped the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference finals last season (for the first time in 20 years).
He is going into his 12th NBA season.