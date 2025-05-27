NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Announcement
Russell Westbrook spent the 2024-25 NBA season playing for the Denver Nuggets.
He finished the year with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
On Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer announced that he will undergo surgery (h/t Law Murray of The Athletic).
Westbrook wrote: "This morning, I'm undergoing surgery on my right hand to fix two breaks that happened during the season. I'm grateful for everyone's support all year and can't wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion. #WhyNot."
Many fans reacted to the update.
@WhosImmortal: "Half the Nuggets playable rotation was injured 😐"
@hoopswontstop: "Kept playing like a warrior, never cried about it or made excuses"
@shortnthunder: "Salute to him for actually playing through it these final games in that Thunder-Nuggets series."
@FreeAgen_: "I knew it,coz there’s no way he’s bad at basketball"
@CTFazio24: "Nuggets top 3/6 ended up playing through significant injuries these playoffs"
@R_la44: "played through injury and didn’t complain at all .. my player 🤍🤍"
@DNVRSportsFan15: "We really took OKC to seven games with MPJ on one shoulder, AG on one leg, and Westbrook on one hand"
@HeatCulture13: "Read the first 3 words of this post and thought it was retirement"
The Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Westbrook can become a free agent this summer (he has a player option in his contract).