NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Free Agency Rumor

According to Sam Amico, Russell Westbrook (Denver Nuggets) could remain unsigned.

Sep 26, 2024; Denver, Co, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during Denver Nuggets Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook is coming off a solid season for the Denver Nuggets.

That said, the future Hall of Famer still remains a free agent on August 24.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, there is a good chance that Westbrook remains unsigned at the start of the 2025-26 season.

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook before the start of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to the rumor on social media (h/t Legion Hoops).

@Klutch_23: "He’s not an NBA caliber player anymore lol. The longer he plays, the more he continues to hurt his legacy"

@JamCristopher: "How is it insane"

@AlwaysKnocking: "I mean he's not a part of anyone's future. Is he going somewhere for the min?

The new CBA don't have a lot of money for vets with no long term potential who command 8 figure salaries annually."

@Koviett: "“Insane.” Not really."

@NugsGetBuckets: "Russ makes every single team better this doesn’t make any sense"

@Crypt0geniuss: "Actually ridiculous he can’t get a min contract wtf. Would be the best 7-8th man in the league and teams that need depth would love him."

@1broadwaybu: "What’s insane about it is bro don’t work on his game he just comes as is and when it doesn’t work he goes somewhere else and repeats"

@BCknowsball: "Would be a great addition to the Spurs"

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) fouls Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Westbrook finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

The Nuggets lost to the Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

