NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Free Agency Rumor
Russell Westbrook is coming off a solid season for the Denver Nuggets.
That said, the future Hall of Famer still remains a free agent on August 24.
According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, there is a good chance that Westbrook remains unsigned at the start of the 2025-26 season.
Many people reacted to the rumor on social media (h/t Legion Hoops).
@Klutch_23: "He’s not an NBA caliber player anymore lol. The longer he plays, the more he continues to hurt his legacy"
@JamCristopher: "How is it insane"
@AlwaysKnocking: "I mean he's not a part of anyone's future. Is he going somewhere for the min?
The new CBA don't have a lot of money for vets with no long term potential who command 8 figure salaries annually."
@Koviett: "“Insane.” Not really."
@NugsGetBuckets: "Russ makes every single team better this doesn’t make any sense"
@Crypt0geniuss: "Actually ridiculous he can’t get a min contract wtf. Would be the best 7-8th man in the league and teams that need depth would love him."
@1broadwaybu: "What’s insane about it is bro don’t work on his game he just comes as is and when it doesn’t work he goes somewhere else and repeats"
@BCknowsball: "Would be a great addition to the Spurs"
Westbrook finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Nuggets lost to the Thunder in the second round of the NBA playoffs.