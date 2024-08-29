Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook made a post to Instagram.

Mar 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates against Memphis Grizzlies during fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
Russell Westbrook is one of the most notable NBA players of all time.

He has put up historic numbers and plays with a unique passion that captures the attention of basketball fans all over the world.

On Thursday, the 2017 MVP made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 110,000 likes in four hours.

Westbrook wrote: "My Always and Forever.

I love you Suga.

Happy Anniversary.

❤️"

His wife (Nina) responded: "I’m so glad you love it here because this is it! 😂"

Many fans responded to Westbrook's post.

@leontasholli_: "Russell Westbrook the GOAT pg"

@mehrshadcrossover: "Russ has always been and will forever be my favorite bball player"

@lesley_mcc: "The most beautiful couple ❤️"

@easymoneyassaultrifle: "W father W husband Greatest Point guard of all time 🐐"

Aug 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Russell Westbrook and daughters watch in the first half of the game between the New York Liberty and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

@yabuseleee4: "Enjoy your priceless gift from the Lord Russ ! Love from France goat ❤️"

@salem_zer9: "🙌 she maried a legend of the game"

Dorell Wright: "Happy Anniversary family!!!"

@dblr85: "See all the love in the comments 🙌 I swear it’s only the media that be hating on this man! Happy anniversary Point GOD!"

@ybnak: "Come back to okc final year ❤️"

Apr 4, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks on in the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Westbrook is coming off his 16th season in the NBA where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over the summer, he signed a contract with the Denver Nuggets.

The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

