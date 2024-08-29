NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Russell Westbrook is one of the most notable NBA players of all time.
He has put up historic numbers and plays with a unique passion that captures the attention of basketball fans all over the world.
On Thursday, the 2017 MVP made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 110,000 likes in four hours.
Westbrook wrote: "My Always and Forever.
I love you Suga.
Happy Anniversary.
❤️"
His wife (Nina) responded: "I’m so glad you love it here because this is it! 😂"
Many fans responded to Westbrook's post.
@leontasholli_: "Russell Westbrook the GOAT pg"
@mehrshadcrossover: "Russ has always been and will forever be my favorite bball player"
@lesley_mcc: "The most beautiful couple ❤️"
@easymoneyassaultrifle: "W father W husband Greatest Point guard of all time 🐐"
@yabuseleee4: "Enjoy your priceless gift from the Lord Russ ! Love from France goat ❤️"
@salem_zer9: "🙌 she maried a legend of the game"
Dorell Wright: "Happy Anniversary family!!!"
@dblr85: "See all the love in the comments 🙌 I swear it’s only the media that be hating on this man! Happy anniversary Point GOD!"
@ybnak: "Come back to okc final year ❤️"
Westbrook is coming off his 16th season in the NBA where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Over the summer, he signed a contract with the Denver Nuggets.
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.