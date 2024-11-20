Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Historic Performance In Nuggets-Grizzlies Game

Russell Westbrook played 32 minutes against the Grizzlies.

Ben Stinar

Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) gestures after a play in the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Grizzlies in Memphis.

Despite being without their best player (Nikola Jokic), they were able to win by a score of

Russell Westbrook finished with ten points, ten rebounds, 14 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 4/11 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.

He became the first player in NBA history with 200 career triple-doubles.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "BRODIE DOES WHAT HE WANTS 💪

Russell Westbrook is the first player to record 200 triple-doubles in NBA history 👏"

Many fans reacted to Westbrook's performance.

@NBAMVP: "I have nothing bad to say about Russell Westbrook tonight. Got the triple-double off the bench. Can live with a couple bad shot attempts."

@an0mos: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK!!!!! MY GLORIOUS KING!!!! MY GOAT!!!!! MY SUNSHINE!!!!!!"

@Beastbr00k0: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK TRIPLE DOUBLE #200 IS OFFICIAL 🔥🔥🔥

RUSS MAKING HISTORY YET AGAIN 🐐"

@lakshhffs: "first ballot HOF when its all said and done"

@Weweeb304: "I’m so glad Westbrook in a good environment"

@KickGameMessy: "Joker gon pass him one day probably"

@baeteenADA: "The fact that this man used to AVERAGE a triple double on the seaon is crazy."

Via Underdog NBA: "Russell Westbrook in Nuggets' win vs. Grizzlies:

12 PTS
14 AST
10 REB

The first player in NBA history to reach 200 career triple-doubles.

Only five other players have even hit 100."

@NBAW0RLD24: "Russell Westbrook now has a triple double for 6 (!!!) different teams:

— Thunder
— Rockets
— Wizards
— Lakers
— Clippers
— Nuggets

First player in NBA history to reach 200 career triple doubles. Mr. Triple double."

The Nuggets will play their next game on Friday when they host the Dallas Mavericks.

Ben Stinar
