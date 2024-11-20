NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Historic Performance In Nuggets-Grizzlies Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Despite being without their best player (Nikola Jokic), they were able to win by a score of
Russell Westbrook finished with ten points, ten rebounds, 14 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 4/11 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
He became the first player in NBA history with 200 career triple-doubles.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "BRODIE DOES WHAT HE WANTS 💪
Russell Westbrook is the first player to record 200 triple-doubles in NBA history 👏"
Many fans reacted to Westbrook's performance.
@NBAMVP: "I have nothing bad to say about Russell Westbrook tonight. Got the triple-double off the bench. Can live with a couple bad shot attempts."
@an0mos: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK!!!!! MY GLORIOUS KING!!!! MY GOAT!!!!! MY SUNSHINE!!!!!!"
@Beastbr00k0: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK TRIPLE DOUBLE #200 IS OFFICIAL 🔥🔥🔥
RUSS MAKING HISTORY YET AGAIN 🐐"
@lakshhffs: "first ballot HOF when its all said and done"
@Weweeb304: "I’m so glad Westbrook in a good environment"
@KickGameMessy: "Joker gon pass him one day probably"
@baeteenADA: "The fact that this man used to AVERAGE a triple double on the seaon is crazy."
Via Underdog NBA: "Russell Westbrook in Nuggets' win vs. Grizzlies:
12 PTS
14 AST
10 REB
The first player in NBA history to reach 200 career triple-doubles.
Only five other players have even hit 100."
@NBAW0RLD24: "Russell Westbrook now has a triple double for 6 (!!!) different teams:
— Thunder
— Rockets
— Wizards
— Lakers
— Clippers
— Nuggets
First player in NBA history to reach 200 career triple doubles. Mr. Triple double."
The Nuggets will play their next game on Friday when they host the Dallas Mavericks.